FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uphill raises bid for Integrated Silicon
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Uphill raises bid for Integrated Silicon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $23 per share, trumping Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s latest bid of $22.25.

Uphill’s offer values Integrated Silicon at about $730.5 million, based on shares outstanding as of May 1. The offer represents a 22.7 percent premium to Integrated Silicon’s close on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding war.

Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill’s raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.

Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders’ meeting to vote on Uphill’s offer to June 29 from Thursday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.