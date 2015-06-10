FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Integrated Silicon agrees to merger with Cypress Semi
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Integrated Silicon agrees to merger with Cypress Semi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Cypress Semiconductor Corp on Wednesday, days after rejecting the fellow chipmaker’s offer citing antitrust concerns.

Integrated Silicon had said on Monday it failed to reach an agreement as Cypress was not willing to take “necessary” actions to ensure antitrust clearance in the United States and Germany. Cypress has said it will take “reasonable” actions to pass antitrust muster.

Cypress Semi raised its offer to buy Integrated Solution for a second time in May to $643 million, trumping bids by a Chinese consortium led by Uphill Investment Co. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.