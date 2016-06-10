FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel gets mobile chip contract from Apple - Bloomberg
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Intel gets mobile chip contract from Apple - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s next iPhone will use modems chips from Intel Corp, replacing those made by Qualcomm Inc in some versions of the new smartphone, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel's modem chips will be in iPhones used on AT&T Inc's U.S. network and some other versions of the smartphone for overseas markets, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/21cyhtJ)

However, iPhones sold in China will use Qualcomm chips, Bloomberg said.

Qualcomm’s shares fell 1.5 percent on Friday, while Intel’s stock was up 0.5 percent. Apple shares were down 0.7 percent in morning trading.

An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment on the story. Qualcomm and Apple were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.