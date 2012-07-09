FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel to buy slice of ASML, bankroll next-gen R&D
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 8:48 PM / 5 years ago

Intel to buy slice of ASML, bankroll next-gen R&D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 (Reuters) - Intel Corp and ASML have struck an agreement under which the world’s top chipmaker will spend $4.1 billion to fund the European company’s research programs and buy an initial 10 percent stake in ASML.

Under the agreement announced on Monday, Intel will pay 1.7 billion euros for an initial 10 percent slice ASML, and commits to spend another 829 million euros on its research into next-generation chipmaking technology.

Their pact also involves pre-orders of ASML chipmaking gear. Intel said that its total spending as a result of their agreement will come to about $4.1 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.