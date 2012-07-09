Intel to buy slice of ASML, bankroll next-gen R&D

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 (Reuters) - Intel Corp and ASML have struck an agreement under which the world’s top chipmaker will spend $4.1 billion to fund the European company’s research programs and buy an initial 10 percent stake in ASML.

Under the agreement announced on Monday, Intel will pay 1.7 billion euros for an initial 10 percent slice ASML, and commits to spend another 829 million euros on its research into next-generation chipmaking technology.

Their pact also involves pre-orders of ASML chipmaking gear. Intel said that its total spending as a result of their agreement will come to about $4.1 billion.