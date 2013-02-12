FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intel confirms developing a television Internet platform
February 12, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Intel confirms developing a television Internet platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Intel Corp : * Media gm huggers confirms developing a television internet platform * Intel’s huggers says over-the-top service will deliver live broadcasts, and

have catch-up and on-demand television * Intel’s huggers says will sell intel’s own device through retailers, direct

to consumer * Intel’s huggers says will launch virtual tv service this year * Intel’s huggers says working with content providers and confident will have

robust product * Intel’s huggers says doesn’t believe industry is ready for “a la carte”

service * Intel’s huggers says set-top box will have camera to identify user for

personalized ads

