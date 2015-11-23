FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel markets debut Kangaroo bond offering
November 23, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

Intel markets debut Kangaroo bond offering

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (IFR) - Intel Corporation, rated A1/A+ (Moody‘s/S&P), has announced its debut offering of debut Kangaroo bonds through joint lead managers Deutsche Bank and Westpac. The bonds are expected to price tomorrow.

Intel has chosen the same tenors of four and seven years that Apple used so successfully for its blowout three-tranche print of A$2.25 billion ($1.58 billion) Kangaroos in August.

Price guidance is 90bp area over asset swaps an three-month BBSW for Intel’s fixed-rate bonds and/or floating-rate four-year tranches and asset swaps plus 130bp area for the fixed-rate seven-year paper.

US technology giant Intel is one of the world’s largest and highest-valued semiconductor chipmakers, based on revenue. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

