CORRECTED-Intel raises outlook on stronger PC demand

(Corrects to show second quarter ends at end of June, not July, in fourth paragraph)

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday raised its outlook for the second quarter and the full year, citing stronger-than-expected demand for personal computers used by businesses.

Intel said it now expects second-quarter revenue of $13.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Intel had previously forecast revenue of $13 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

The chipmaker said it expects “some” revenue growth for the full year, compared with its previous forecast of flat revenue.

It also raised the mid-point of its gross margin forecast range for the second quarter, which ends at the end of June, by 1 point to 64 percent.

Shares of Intel rose 3.0 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.11 percent at $27.96 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)