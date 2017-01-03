FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel seeking indirect stake in mapping firm HERE - German cartel office
January 3, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 8 months ago

Intel seeking indirect stake in mapping firm HERE - German cartel office

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chip maker Intel has sought approval to buy a stake in HERE, a digital mapping firm controlled by Germany's carmakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, a filing to the German cartel office showed.

HERE could not immediately be reached for comment. Intel declined to comment. Germany's cartel office would not comment on the size of the stake sought by Intel.

The filing dated Jan. 2 said Intel Corporation is seeking an indirect stake in HERE International B.V.

In July, BMW teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to develop self-driving cars by 2021. (Reporting by Sabine Wollrab, Ilona Wissenbach, Matthias Inverardi, Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger, editing by Louise Heavens)

