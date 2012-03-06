FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel sees more than 10 pct sales boost in Germany
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

Intel sees more than 10 pct sales boost in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel expects its German sales volumes to rise more than 10 percent this year as it launches new energy-saving processors and as Microsoft launches a new version of its Windows computer operating system.

“That (launch of Windows 8) will lead to a demand boost among retail customers,” the head of Intel’s German business, Christian Lamprechter, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lamprechter said he was also banking on demand for the new “Ultrabook” category of super-thin PCs, which will be equipped with Intel’s new Ivy Bridge chip technology, designed to consume less energy.

Intel’s sales volumes in Germany have grown 4-6 percent per annum in previous years.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.