Intel may invest up to $5.5 bln in China facility
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Intel may invest up to $5.5 bln in China facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said it may invest up to $5.5 billion in the coming years to expand its manufacturing capacity for non-volatile memory at its Dalian facility in China.

Non-volatile memory, which has the capability to retain data even if power is turned off, can be used for a wide range of purposes ranging from detecting fraud patterns in financial transactions to disease tracking.

The Dalian facility is also expected to start initial production of the 3D NAND technology, which has been jointly developed by Intel and Micron Technology Inc, in the second half of 2016, the company said. (intel.ly/1GR8tbV)

Intel has been counting on its data center business to help offset declining demand for chips used in personal computers, its biggest revenue generator. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
