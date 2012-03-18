Intel Israel exports fell in 2011 on plant upgrade

TEL AVIV, March 18 (Reuters) - Intel’s exports from Israel in 2011 fell a fifth to $2.2 billion as the U.S. company began upgrading its plant for the transition to 22-nanometer chips it will begin producing this year.

Intel, the world’s No.1 chipmaker, opened its $3.5 billion Fab 28 chip plant in the Israeli town of Kiryat Gat in 2008.

Another $3 billion was invested in its move from producing processors with 45-nanometer circuitry to the more advanced 22-nanometer technology, Maxine Fassberg, general manager of Intel Israel, told reporters on Sunday.

The company, which employs 7,800 workers in Israel, expects to recruit more than 600 people in 2012 to its four development centres and two production facilities.

Last year Intel began selling a new microchip, code-named Sandy Bridge, that was developed at Intel Israel’s development centre in Haifa together with teams in the United States.

The 32-nanometer microchip accounted for over 40 percent of Intel’s revenue in 2011, with more than 150 million units shipped, said Mooly Eden, newly named president of Intel Israel.

Eden said the Haifa centre had a central role in developing the next-generation processor, called Ivy Bridge, which will be produced with 22-nanometer technology. Marketing of Ivy Bridge will begin in the first half.

Fassberg said no decision had been made about building a new plant in Israel, with talks on the matter continuing. “Intel makes decisions about increased production capacity when it needs it.”