Intel hires ex-Staples exec to head up marketing
May 5, 2014

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has hired senior Staples executive Steven Fund to oversee its global marketing, a novel hire for the engineering-intensive company and one it hopes can change the way it positions products in a shrinking PC market.

“As our industry and our business is changing, we need to change the way we develop, build, and market our products, and Steve is going to be a key asset for us as we move forward,” CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement on Monday.

Fund, who was senior vice president of global marketing at Staples, also helped build brands at Procter and Gamble and at Pepsi-Cola, according to the statement. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)

