Intel's McAfee security unit loses global head of sales
November 13, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Intel's McAfee security unit loses global head of sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of global sales at Intel Corp’s McAfee Security division is leaving the company to take a job with another company, according to a person familiar with the move.

The executive, Joe Sexton, is one of only a handful of top managers who still remain with the world’s No. 2 maker of anti-virus software following its February 2011 sale to Intel for $7.7 billion.

McAfee spokesman Ian Bain declined to comment on the matter. Sexton could not be reached.

The source, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, said McAfee planned to name a new head of global sales and a new chief marketing officer.

