NEW YORK John McAfee, the creator of eponymous
antivirus computer software, has settled a lawsuit against Intel
Corp over his right to use his name on other projects
after the chipmaker bought his former company.
U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan dismissed
McAfee's September 2016 lawsuit and a countersuit by Intel on
Wednesday, five days after a settlement agreement was signed.
McAfee said he sued after Intel warned him that using his
name, including by renaming his digital gaming and cybersecurity
company MGT Capital Investments Inc as "John McAfee
Global Technologies Inc," would infringe its trademarks.
Intel countered by accusing McAfee of trademark infringement
and unfair competition, and sought unspecified damages.
Under the settlement, McAfee agreed not to use his name,
trademark his name or the phrase "John McAfee Privacy Phone," or
use "John McAfee Global Technologies" in connection with
cybersecurity- and security-related products and services.
He retained the right in other contexts to use his name in
advertising, promotions and presentations, including with regard
to his role at McAfee Associates, which he sold to Intel for
$7.7 billion in 2010.
Neither McAfee nor Intel admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to
the settlement, which was amicable, according to court papers.
McAfee's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. A spokesman for Intel said the Santa Clara,
California-based company was pleased to settle.
Intel spun off its cybersecurity division, now called McAfee
LLC, in April, after agreeing to sell a 51 percent stake to
private investment firm TPG Capital.
TPG later accepted a minority investment in the business
from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
Intel retained a 49 percent stake in McAfee, which the
spinoff valued at $4.2 billion including debt.
John McAfee unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian Party's
nomination for the U.S. presidency last year.
The case is McAfee et al v Intel Corp et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-06934.