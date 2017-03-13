FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
FACTBOX-Intel invested in five self-driving startups
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 13, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 5 months ago

FACTBOX-Intel invested in five self-driving startups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Intel Corp, which on Monday announced the proposed $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye NV , had invested in at least five startup companies working on self-driving vehicle technologies.

Among the startups funded in part by Intel Capital, the chipmaker's venture capital arm, are:

LISNR, a Cincinnati company specializing in high-frequency data communications and connectivity.

Perrone Robotics, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based developer of sensors, control systems and software.

Peloton Technology, a Silicon Valley startup in Mountain View, California, focused on automating heavy-duty trucks.

ZMP, a Tokyo firm specializing in robotics and sensing technology.

Chronocam, a Parisian company developing machine vision sensors and systems.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.