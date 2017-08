Sept 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp named Robert Swan chief financial officer, replacing Stacy Smith who will move to a new role leading sales, manufacturing and operations.

Swan, who joins the chipmaker from private equity firm General Atlantic, will report to Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)