Sept 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter, citing signs of improving demand for personal computers.

The company said on Friday it expected third-quarter revenue to be $15.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared with its prior range of $14.9 billion, plus or minus $500 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)