FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel to make audio/visual gear chips for Panasonic under contract
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Intel to make audio/visual gear chips for Panasonic under contract

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Monday it would make chips for Panasonic for the audio- and visual-equipment markets, the latest expansion of Intel’s contract manufacturing business in the face of slow personal computer sales.

With Intel far behind rivals in making chips for smartphones and tablets, the US chipmaker has said it wants to expand its contract manufacturing business, which currently contributes little to its overall revenue.

Intel will use its leading-edge 14 nanometer process technology to make system-on-chips for Panasonic’s System LSI division for use in audio- visual-equipment markets, Intel said in a news release.

Last year, Intel announced it would make programmable chips on behalf of Altera, its largest publicly announced contract manufacturing deal to date.

Chips made with Intel’s leading-edge manufacturing technology could give Panansonic a performance and power-consumption lead over chips made other contract manufacturers. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.