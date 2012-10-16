Intel quarterly revenue beats Street expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp posted third-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion and net earnings of $3.0 billion, or 58 cents a share, as the personal computer industry wrestles with a shaky global economy and a shift by consumers toward tablets.

Analysts had expected $13.23 billion in revenue for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s largest chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts expected $13.74 billion for the current quarter.