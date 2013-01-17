Intel fourth-quarter revenue meets expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Intel Corp posted fourth-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion and net earnings of $2.5 billion, or 48 cents a share, as the personal computer industry wrestles with falling sales and a shift toward tablets and smartphones.

Analysts had expected $13.533 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s largest chipmaker forecast first-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts had expected $12.910 billion for the current quarter.