FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel fourth-quarter revenue meets expectations
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Intel fourth-quarter revenue meets expectations

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Intel Corp posted fourth-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion and net earnings of $2.5 billion, or 48 cents a share, as the personal computer industry wrestles with falling sales and a shift toward tablets and smartphones.

Analysts had expected $13.533 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s largest chipmaker forecast first-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts had expected $12.910 billion for the current quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.