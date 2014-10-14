Intel posts higher third quarter results as PC market stabilizes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp posted third-quarter net income of $3.32 billion, or 66 cents a share, compared with $2.95 billion, or 58 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter as demand for personal computers stabilized.

Third-quarter revenue was $14.6 billion, up 8 percent from the year-ago quarter, Intel said in a statement on Tuesday. Intel said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $14.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $14.44 billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $14.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)