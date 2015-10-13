Intel profit falls 6.3 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Intel Corp reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, weighed down by continued weak demand for chips used in personal computers.

The company's net income fell to $3.11 billion, or 64 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 26, from $3.32 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1k2L5TW)

Net revenue fell to $14.47 billion from $14.55 billion, the world’s largest chipmaker said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)