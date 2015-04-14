FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel's revenue flat from year ago
April 14, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Intel's revenue flat from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp’s first-quarter revenue was flat from a year ago and in line with its own recently lowered expectations, due to weak demand for PCs that use the company’s chips.

The company's sales were flat at $12.8 billion in the quarter ended March 28. (bit.ly/1ze5eaV)

Net income rose to $1.99 billion, or 41 cents per share, from $1.93 billion, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Intel had slashed its first-quarter sales forecast by nearly $1 billion last month to $12.8 billion, plus or minus $300 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

