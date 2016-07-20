FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel's quarterly revenue rises 2.6 percent
July 20, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Intel's quarterly revenue rises 2.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Intel Corp reported a 2.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong sales of its microchips that power data centers and Internet-connected devices.

The world's largest chipmaker, however, said its net income fell to $1.33 billion, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $2.71 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/29Utu1w)

Profit for the quarter was hit by a one-time charge of $1.41 billion related to its plan to cut 12,000 jobs.

Net revenue rose to $13.53 billion from $13.20 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
