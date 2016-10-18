FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Intel's quarterly revenue rises 9.1 percent
October 18, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Intel's quarterly revenue rises 9.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose to $15.78 billion, not $15.79 billion)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp reported a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by improving PC demand and growth in its data center and cloud businesses.

The world's largest chipmaker said net income rose to $3.38 billion, or 69 cents per shares, in the third quarter ended Oct 1, from $3.11 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net revenue rose to $15.78 billion from $14.47 billion. (bit.ly/2eeVLzW) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
