7 months ago
Intel reports 9.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 7 months ago

Intel reports 9.8 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp reported a 9.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by a stabilizing PC market and a rise in demand for its data center services.

However, the company said its net income fell to $3.56 billion, or 73 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.61 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2k8Eon7

The world's largest chipmaker said net revenue rose to $16.37 billion from $14.91 billion.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

