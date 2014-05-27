FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel to make mobile chip with China's Rockchip
#Market News
May 27, 2014

Intel to make mobile chip with China's Rockchip

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Tuesday it reached an agreement with Chinese mobile chipmaker Rockchip to make chips for inexpensive tablets running Google Inc’s Android platform.

Under the agreement, the companies will make a quad-core mobile chip using Intel’s architecture and branding, Intel said in a news release.

Intel, which has struggled to gain market share in smartphones and tablets, said the chip will include 3G connectivity and be available in the first half of 2015.

Intel said its agreement with Fuzhou, China-based Rockchip will help the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker gain new customers more quickly. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)

