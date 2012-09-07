Intel seeks software experts in growing Windows tablet push

* Job ad looks for software veterans

* Company says forming new tablet software team

* Upcoming Windows launch central to its strategy

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top chipmaker Intel Corp is recruiting for a new software team focused on tablets, according to a new job ad, underscoring the top chipmaker’s efforts to expand beyond the lackluster PC industry.

The company plans to fill several senior positions this month on the team, which will have responsibility for technology architecture as well as marketing and dealing with suppliers and customers, according to the ad Intel posted Thursday on social networking site LinkedIn.

The chipmaker’s processors are used in 80 percent of the world’s PCs, but the company has been slow to adapt its chips for smartphones and tablets and it trails Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Intel spokeswoman Kathy Gill said Intel is constantly hiring and that the jobs advertised this week would expand Intel’s existing bench of tablet software experts.

Although mainly a manufacturer, Intel sees focusing in-house on software as increasingly important to making sure its chips work efficiently.

The company says in the ad it was looking for people with several years experience in Windows, wireless and cameras.

With consumers increasingly turning to mobile devices, Intel cut its third-quarter revenue estimate on Friday, pointing to declining demand for its chips as customers reduce inventories and businesses buy fewer PCs.

Intel has been preparing for months for the launch of tablets running Microsoft’s new Windows 8 platform. Due for launch in late October, Windows 8 offers touch-screen features and is central to Intel’s tablet strategy.

Device manufacturers are working on more than 20 potential Windows 8 tablets powered by Intel’s Clover Trail mobile chip as well as others using recently launched PC processors, Chief Executive Paul Otellini told analysts on a conference call in July.

While the U.S. unemployment rate stands at 8.1 percent, Silicon Valley tech executives regularly complain of shortages of programmers and engineers.