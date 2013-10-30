FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Intel looking to exit TV project, in talks with Verizon
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Intel looking to exit TV project, in talks with Verizon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Liana B. Baker

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp is having second thoughts about getting into the television business and is in talks with Verizon Communications Inc to take over its Internet TV initiative, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The news was first reported on tech website All Things D, citing anonymous sources.

While discussions are in the advanced stages, it was still unclear if Verizon plans to take full control of Intel’s media unit or if Intel would maintain a stake in the unit, the report said.

Representatives from Intel and Verizon both declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Intel decided to launch an Internet TV service with live and on-demand content in a bid to find an alternative revenue stream as its core business of providing chips to computer makers erodes. It hired hundreds of workers and opened offices in Los Angeles and New York to work on the project.

The field of players competing for in-home entertainment audiences is increasingly crowded. Apple Inc, Google Inc, Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp are jockeying for position to own the living room through TV, while Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s streaming video services have millions of subscribers.

Verizon already has a streaming product as part of a joint venture with Redbox, which focuses mostly on streaming movies and not on TV shows, according to its website. That product competes with Netflix.

Intel has struggled to reach content deals with media companies even though it offered to pay sizeable premiums over traditional cable rates.

Doubts about Intel’s commitment to the venture emerged in June after newly appointed Chief Executive Brian Krzanich warned he was taking a cautious approach to television, which is far from the company’s core business of chip manufacturing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.