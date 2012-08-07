FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inteliquent misses estimates on lower telecom sales; shares fall
August 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Inteliquent misses estimates on lower telecom sales; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Network connectivity services provider Inteliquent Inc posted quarterly results that were well below Wall Street’s expectations on slowing sales to telecom service provider customers.

Shares of the Chicago-based company, which operates under the name Neutral Tandem Inc, lost close to one-fifth of their value in early trade on Tuesday, falling to a two-month low of $11.25.

The company, with a market value of $442.4 million, also announced a plan to issue a one-time special dividend of between $4.80 and $5.65 during fall, and said its board authorized a $50 million share buyback.

The company’s net income fell nearly 50 percent to $3.7 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $7.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $68.3 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $72.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

