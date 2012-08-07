FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Inteliquent cuts FY revenue view as telecom demand slips
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Inteliquent cuts FY revenue view as telecom demand slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cuts FY rev view to $280 mln-$290 mln from $290 mln-$300 mln

* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.20

* Q2 rev $68.3 mln vs est $72.4 mln

* Says plans to issue one-time special dividend; authorizes share buyback

* Shares fall as much as 20 percent

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Network connectivity services provider Inteliquent Inc posted quarterly results that were well below analysts’ expectations, and cut its full-year revenue forecast on a fall in demand from its telecom service provider customers.

A faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe have hit network-related service and gear providers as their biggest customers, mostly carrier service companies, cut spending.

The Chicago-based company cut its full-year revenue outlook to between $280 million and $290 million from between $290 million and $300 million it forecast earlier in March.

Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $294.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Inteliquent, which provides voice, ethernet and hosted application services, counts AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp among its biggest customers.

The company, with a market value of $442.4 million, also announced a plan to issue a one-time special dividend of between $4.80 and $5.65 during the fall, and said its board authorized a $50 million share buyback.

The company’s net income fell nearly 50 percent to $3.7 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $7.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of 20 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $68.3 million, but fell below Wall Street’s expectations of $72.4 million.

Shares of the company , which operates under the name Neutral Tandem Inc, lost close to one-fifth of their value in early trade on Tuesday, falling to a two-month low of $11.25.

The stock later pared some of its earlier losses to trade down 10 percent at $12.57 at 1154 ET on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.