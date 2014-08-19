FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft-backed patent buyer to reduce workforce 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft-backed patent buyer to reduce workforce 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Patent buyer Intellectual Ventures said on Tuesday it will reduce its global workforce by 19 percent, as the company increasingly turns to litigation in order to generate licensing revenue.

Intellectual Ventures has raised about $6 billion and acquired 70,000 patents and other intellectual property assets, which it licenses to companies in exchange for royalties.

“We are making operational changes that are consistent with this reduction and will enable us to maintain and expand our leadership in the market for invention,” the company said.

Some tech companies like Microsoft are also investors in the company and receive a share of the royalties. Long-time investors Apple and Intel declined to participate in IV’s latest fundraising vehicle earlier this year.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.