a year ago
Federal Circuit questions use of 'common sense' in patent ruling
August 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit questions use of 'common sense' in patent ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court dealt a blow to Apple, Google and Motorola Mobility on Wednesday by reviving a patent that Arendi SARL of Luxembourg, a non-practicing entity, accuses them of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) relied too heavily on "common sense" and too little on analysis and evidence in invalidating Arendi's patent, which combines text-recognition with database searches, on obviousness grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bj6eue

