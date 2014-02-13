FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intellectual Ventures says cut workforce 5 percent in overhaul
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
February 13, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Intellectual Ventures says cut workforce 5 percent in overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Privately held patent owner Intellectual Ventures said on Thursday it has cut about 5 percent of its workforce and “consolidated positions” in a global corporate restructuring.

“This restructure is a combination of head count and operational improvements,” spokeswoman Katherine Clouse said in a statement to Reuters. “We have eliminated approximately five percent of our global workforce and consolidated other positions elsewhere in the company.” (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.