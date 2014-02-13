Intellectual Ventures says cut workforce 5 percent in overhaul

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Privately held patent owner Intellectual Ventures said on Thursday it has cut about 5 percent of its workforce and “consolidated positions” in a global corporate restructuring.

“This restructure is a combination of head count and operational improvements,” spokeswoman Katherine Clouse said in a statement to Reuters. “We have eliminated approximately five percent of our global workforce and consolidated other positions elsewhere in the company.” (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)