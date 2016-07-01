Honeywell to buy logistics company Intelligrated for $1.5 bln

July 1 (Reuters) - Diversified industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc agreed to buy distribution systems and logistics company Intelligrated Inc for $1.5 billion from a company backed by the Permira funds.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Japan's Toyota Industries Corp was competing against Honeywell for Intelligrated.

Private equity firm Permira Advisers LLC acquired Intelligrated in 2012 for more than $500 million from Gryphon Investors, another private equity firm.

Intelligrated is expected to record sales of about $900 million this year. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)