FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Weak market making weighs on Interactive Brokers profit
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Weak market making weighs on Interactive Brokers profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.17 vs est $0.19

* Q2 rev falls 12 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - Derivative trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s quarterly results missed analysts’ estimates as a strong dollar and weak trading activity weighed on its market making business.

Revenue from the company’s market-making division fell more than 27 percent to $91.3 million in the quarter, while profit before income taxes plunged 60 percent to $24 million.

“The sad fact is that the market-making business is in trouble. It is being squeezed by unfavorable trends that are not likely to reverse in the near future,” Chief Executive Thomas Peterffy said on a conference call with analysts.

“Diminishing market participation by the public customer appears to be the number one culprit,” he added.

Net income available to common shareholders was $8 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $9.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $261 million from a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 19 cents per share, on revenue of $304.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company’s electronic brokerage segment rose marginally to $171.4 million.

During the quarter, Interactive’s cleared daily average revenue trades (DARTs) -- a key measure of trading activity for retail brokerage firms -- rose 6 percent to 399,000.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company fell almost 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $14.02 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.