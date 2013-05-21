FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intercell vaccine gets U.S. paediatric approval
May 21, 2013 / 6:45 AM / in 4 years

Intercell vaccine gets U.S. paediatric approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s Intercell said on Tuesday it has won U.S. regulatory approval for paediatric use of its Ixiaro vaccine to protect against Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a step it had achieved in Europe in February.

“For the first time in nearly two years, a licensed vaccine will now be available to vaccinate traveling children and children of forward-deployed military personal in Asia as well against JE,” Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement, calling the step a key growth element for the product.

