NYSE Arca says 'inadvertently' sent regulatory halts after glitch

April 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE Arca said on Thursday that it “inadvertently” sent out regulatory halts in around 160 exchange-traded funds and notes on Tuesday after a glitch interrupted trading on the electronic trading platform.

The error meant that investors were unable to buy or sell some of the most heavily-traded U.S. ETFs and ETNs on any exchange for a little over nine minutes on Tuesday. Some of the securities experienced multiple further halts following the initial stoppage due to large price swings that left some investors buying securities at higher prices than they otherwise may have.

ETFs have exploded in popularity over the past decade, making up 25-30 percent of all trading on U.S. exchanges in recent years, according to a recent Credit Suisse report.

NYSE Arca said the issues, which began at 10:05 a.m. EDT were cleared up by 12:19 p.m.

“During this time frame, NYSE Arca inadvertently sent out regulatory halts” in the affected securities, the exchange said in a notice to traders on Thursday.

The problems started with a downed Arca server that generates electronic trading prices for exchange-traded products with ticker symbols from UTG to ZSML. That range includes some of the most heavily traded ETFs, such as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, XLF; the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, VWO; as well as the Barclays Bank iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN, VXX.

When a regulatory halt is imposed on a security by the exchange where it is listed, all other U.S. markets that also trade the security must honor the halt. When a non-regulatory halt is called, however, other exchanges may still be able to continue trading.