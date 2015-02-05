FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intercontinental Exchange reports higher fourth-quarter earnings
#Market News
February 5, 2015

Intercontinental Exchange reports higher fourth-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Thursday reported a rise in fourth-quarter earnings as the exchange and clearing house operator took further steps to integrate its $11 billion purchase of NYSE Euronext in the year earlier quarter.

ICE said it earned $288 million in the quarter, or $2.54 a share, compared with a loss of $176 million a share, or $1.83 a year earlier following the purchase of the New York Stock Exchange owner. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

