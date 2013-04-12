FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE says it will launch 35 new futures contracts on April 29
April 12, 2013

ICE says it will launch 35 new futures contracts on April 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Friday it plans to launch 35 new energy, environmental, freight and ferrous metal contracts on April 29.

The new contracts include global crude oil, gasoline, middle distillate, natural gas liquid, natural gas, power, environmental, freight and iron ore futures and options products, ICE said.

The contracts, which are subject to regulatory approval, will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe.

Atlanta-based ICE agreed to buy transatlantic market operator NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion in December. The deal will give it control of Liffe, Europe’s second-largest derivatives market and help it expand into interest rate futures.

