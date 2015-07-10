FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IHG agrees $938 sale of InterContinental Hong Kong
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

IHG agrees $938 sale of InterContinental Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million but will retain a management contract.

The buyer is Supreme Key Limited, a consortium of investors advised and managed by Gaw Capital Partners.

Supreme has paid a cash deposit to IHG of $94m, with the remaining proceeds payable in cash on completion, expected in the second half of 2015.

IHG said it will retain a 37-year management contract on the hotel, with three 10-year extension rights, giving an expected contract length of 67 years.

Management fees payable to IHG are initially expected to be approximately $8 million per annum, increasing following a refurbishment Supreme has agreed to start in 2017. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.