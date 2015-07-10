IHG agrees $938 sale of InterContinental Hong Kong

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it had agreed to sell InterContinental Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million but will retain a management contract.

The buyer is Supreme Key Limited, a consortium of investors advised and managed by Gaw Capital Partners.

Supreme has paid a cash deposit to IHG of $94m, with the remaining proceeds payable in cash on completion, expected in the second half of 2015.

IHG said it will retain a 37-year management contract on the hotel, with three 10-year extension rights, giving an expected contract length of 67 years.

Management fees payable to IHG are initially expected to be approximately $8 million per annum, increasing following a refurbishment Supreme has agreed to start in 2017. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)