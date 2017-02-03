Feb 3 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
said on Friday that a malware in the servers at 12 of
its hotels in the United States tracked payment card data if the
card was used at the hotels' restaurants and bars between August
and December last year.
The company said that the malware searched for track data -
the cardholder's name, card number, expiration date and the
verification code - read from the magnetic stripe of a card as
it was being routed through the affected server.
InterContinental did not identify the properties or specify
the number of cards affected or if any data had been stolen. The
company was not immediately reachable for comment.
InterContinental said payment cards used at the front desk
of the 12 hotels were not affected and that it was still
conducting an investigating on its other hotels in the Americas
region.
The company, which owns the Holiday Inn brand, said in
December it had hired cybersecurity firms to investigate claims
of a possible payment card breach at some of its U.S. hotels.
InterContinental's Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in August
had reported a similar malware attack on servers that processed
payment cards used at some of its hotels.
The breach follows similar attacks last year at Hyatt Hotels
Corp and Starwood Hotels, which is now owned by Marriott
International Inc.
