InterContinental to return $1 billion as profits rise

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - InterContinental, the world’s biggest hotelier, promised to return $1 billion to its shareholders partially funded from the planned sale of a New York hotel as it posted a rise in profits boosted by trading in the United States and China.

The British-based group, home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn as well as InterContinental brands, said it will pay a $500 special dividend in the fourth quarter of this year, and also kick off a $500 million share buyback in the same quarter.

Chief Executive Richard Solomons said on Tuesday that the group saw good results from all its regions and despite the global economic uncertainty the group continued to trade well and was confident for further growth into the future.

The hotelier, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in over 4,500 hotels worldwide, posted a 6 percent rise in half-year operating profit to $286 million, beating an average forecast of $269 million in a company-compiled consensus.

Revenue increased 3 percent to $878 million.

The half-year dividend rose 31 percent to 21 U.S. cents following a decision to rebalance its interim and final dividends.