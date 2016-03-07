FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IHG likely to look at smaller, Kimpton-Style deals - CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

IHG likely to look at smaller, Kimpton-Style deals - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group is interested in smaller deals to expand its portfolio, but won’t be growing for the sake of it, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Consolidation in the hotel industry heated up late last year, with Marriott announcing plans to purchase Starwood and France’s AccorHotels agreeing a deal for FRHI, the owner of luxury hotels such as London’s Savoy.

“We are very big, one of the biggest in the world even after consolidation. So we have sufficient scale,” Richard Solomons said on the sidelines of the IHIF hotel investment fair in Berlin.

Solomons said IHG would likely look at smaller deals, similar to its $430 million purchase of boutique brand Kimpton, agreed at the end of 2014.

“For us, we’re quite likely to look at other deals like a Kimpton-type deal, which is small, we can add value quickly, rather than just adding a business because we want to be bigger,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.