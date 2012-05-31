FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peltz's Trian Fund reveals 4.27 pct stake in InterContinental
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Peltz's Trian Fund reveals 4.27 pct stake in InterContinental

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. activist investor Nelson Peltz said his Trian Fund Management has picked up a stake of 4.27 percent in the world’s biggest hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group, pushing its shares to be the FTSE 100 biggest gainer.

InterContinental shares rose 3.9 percent to 1,494 pence by 0930 GMT following a high of 1,525p on Thursday after Peltz was obliged to declare the stake once it had gone over 3 percent in accordance with UK rules. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.

The shares, which have been recovering steadily since a low of 929p in August 2011, were the most heavily traded in the FTSE 100 at 80 percent of their 90-day daily average against the broader market’s 18 percent.

InterContinental had no comment to make on the Peltz stake.

In recent months, billionaire investor Peltz has revealed stakes in companies ranging from PepsiCo to Heinz and Ingersoll Rand in an effort to push for changes. In some cases, Trian has sold its investment soon after, as happened with Pepsi.

Peltz built up a stake in Britain’s Cadbury Schweppes pushing it into a decision to demerge in 2007, and after the split Cadbury was taken over by Kraft in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.