FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profits rise at hotelier IHG on strong U.S. demand
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Profits rise at hotelier IHG on strong U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world’s largest hoteliers, posted a 10 percent rise in 2014 profit, led by strong growth in its core North American market.

The group, which owns brands such as Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and InterContinental, said on Tuesday underlying annual operating profit rose to $648 million at constant rates, in line with forecasts, with revenue up 6 percent to $1.67 billion.

Global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, rose 6.1 percent, led by a 7.4 percent rise in its biggest market, the U.S., where an improving economy has resulted in fewer available rooms and higher occupancy rates.

IHG raised its full-year dividend 10 percent to 77.0 cents. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.