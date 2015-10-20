FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
InterContinental confident in outlook for the year
October 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

InterContinental confident in outlook for the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world’s largest hoteliers, said it was confident in its outlook for the year due to encouraging trading trends and after posting growth in its third quarter.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, IHG said global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, rose 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates against the 4.4 percent comparable growth in the second quarter. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

