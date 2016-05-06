InterContinental Hotels confident on full-year outlook

May 6 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter global room revenue and said it was confident for the rest of the year, citing current trading trends and brand momentum.

IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said the rise in global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, was led by a 1.5 percent rise in RevPAR in its core U.S. market where it has benefited from record demand. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)