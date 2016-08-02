FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Growth across regions drives up hotelier IHG's Q2 room revenue
August 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Growth across regions drives up hotelier IHG's Q2 room revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc expressed confidence in its outlook for the rest of the year, after growth across its regions led to a higher rise in global room revenue for the second quarter.

IHG reported growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, of 2.5 percent for the three months ended June 30, compared with 1.5 percent in the first quarter.

The company, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, also said operating profit rose 2 percent to $344 million. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

