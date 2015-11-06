InterContinental Hotels exploring options including sale - Bbg

Nov 6 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, one of the world’s largest hoteliers, is exploring strategic options including a potential sale or merger, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

IHG is discussing with financial advisers whether to sell itself or combine with a competitor as the sector consolidates, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1Hwu9dG)

The company declined to comment on the report.

IHG shares rose as much as 5 percent to 2,740 pence after the report. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)